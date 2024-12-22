Israel’s attacks on Gaza are leading to a rise in Islamophobia across Europe, according to a new report.

The “European Islamophobia Report 2023,” which examined anti-Muslim sentiment in 28 European countries, revealed that Israel’s current attacks on Gaza have led to a notable increase in Islamophobia in Western Europe.

The report, edited by Enes Bayrakli from the Turkish-German University in Istanbul and Farid Hafez from William & Mary University in the US, was presented during an online news conference on Saturday.

The report highlighted several key issues and was supported by various institutions and organisations in the US and Europe.

It included the recognition of International Day Against Islamophobia in European countries, the rise in anti-Muslim sentiment following Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the spread of disinformation about Muslims in the mainstream media and on social media.

Institutional racism

The report noted that in France, President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-Israel statements following Hamas's operation in October 2023 have exacerbated institutional racism against Muslims.

Kawtar Najib, who authored the France section of the report, pointed out that the government’s ban on headscarves in schools has led to significant concern for Muslim students and their families.

The move has been viewed as a sign of the institutionalisation of anti-Muslim sentiment in France.

Najib also referenced the police killing of Nahel Merzouk, 17, in June 2023, and the subsequent lack of an immediate arrest of the officer involved, which fueled protests and fears for the Muslim community.

Political exploitation

In Switzerland, researcher Nadia Lahdili found that increasing anti-immigrant sentiment has directly contributed to rising Islamophobia.

There were 1,058 Islamophobic incidents reported in 2023, including 876 involving racial discrimination and 62 instances of anti-Muslim attacks.