BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Japan's antitrust watchdog to find Google violated law in search case
Japanese competition watchdog started investigating Google for a possible breach of antimonopoly laws in web search services last October.
Japan's antitrust watchdog to find Google violated law in search case
Last month, the US Department of Justice urged a judge to make Google divest Chrome and stay out of the browser market for five years to curb its search monopoly. / Photo: Reuters
December 22, 2024

Japan's competition watchdog is expected to find Google guilty of violating the country's antitrust law, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission(JFTC) will soon issue a cease and desist order asking Google to halt its monopolistic practices, the report added.

Google did not immediately respond to request for comment while the JFTC could not be reached for comment.

The Japanese competition watchdog started investigating Google for a possible breach of antimonopoly laws in web search services last October, following similar steps by authorities in Europe and other major economies.

Recommended

Chrome is the world's most widely used web browser and is a pillar of Google's business, providing user information that helps the company target ads more effectively and profitably.

Last month, the US Department of Justice argued ahead of a judge that Alphabet owned Google must divest its Chrome browser and should not be allowed to re-enter the browser market for five years in an effort to end Google's search monopoly.

RelatedGoogle spent billions to create illegal monopoly on search, US judge rules
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit