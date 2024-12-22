WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin wants meeting to discuss Ukraine war — Trump
"We have to wait for this, but we have to end that war. That war is horrible, horrible," Trump says.
Putin wants meeting to discuss Ukraine war — Trump
Trump has criticised the billions that the Biden administration has poured into Ukraine. / Photo: AFP
December 22, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a desire to meet with him as soon as possible to discuss the war in Ukraine.

"President Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible," Trump said during a speech in Arizona on Sunday.

"We have to wait for this, but we have to end that war. That war is horrible, horrible," he added.

Throughout his campaign to seek a second term as president, Trump repeatedly pledged to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected.

"The number of soldiers being killed… It's a flat plane, and the bullets are going, and there are powerful bullets, powerful guns. The only thing that's going to stop them is a human body," Trump said during his address.

Trump is set to return to the White House in January.

Recommended

Trump-Ukraine approach

Despite his pledges, Trump never explained how he would end the war in Ukraine.

Trump has criticised the billions that the Biden administration has poured into Ukraine.

Washington has recently stepped up weapons shipments and has forgiven billions in loans provided to Kiev.

Earlier this month, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast