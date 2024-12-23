Tens of thousands protested in Belgrade to demand that Serbian leaders take responsibility for the collapse of a train station roof killing people.

Sunday's protest, which was organised by students, started with 15 minutes of silence as a tribute to the victims of the incident.

Fourteen people, aged between six and 74, were killed on November 1 when the roof collapsed after major renovation works on the station. A 15th victim died in hospital weeks later.

The silence was followed by "half-hour noise" when demonstrators blew whistles and vuvuzelas to deliver a deafening noise.

The rally at Belgrade's Slavija Square, one of the largest in recent years, was called by students and farmer unions.

“We are all under the canopy,” read one of the banners displayed at the main Belgrade square.

According to an interior ministry statement, up to 29,000 people attended the protest.

"The state is children's property" and "Protests are exams" read some of the banners carried by demonstrators who have demanded that the prime minister and the Novi Sad mayor resign and that those found responsible be prosecuted.

"The government has to fulfill every demand that students have and that is putting all the accountable people for that tragedy on trial," 24-year-old software engineer Lazar told AFP.

Another rally was held in the southern city of Nis.

"At this moment, supporting these young people is the most important thing", Nenad Radovanovic", a pensioner, told AFP.