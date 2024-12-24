The occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem is gearing up to observe Christmas without its customary festive displays for the second consecutive year due to Israel’s deadly war on Gaza.

The city, including the Church of the Nativity, believed to be built on the grotto where Jesus Christ was born, lacks any celebratory atmosphere. Instead, prayers and calls for an end to the Israeli war on Gaza have replaced the usual festivities.

Typically, at this time of year, Bethlehem's streets, alleys, and churches are adorned with Christmas decorations, with one of the world’s most beautiful Christmas trees erected in Manger Square near the famous church. The city also usually bustles with tourists during the holiday season.

But for the second year, the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 45,300 people since last year, has dimmed the Christmas celebrations in the city and stolen the joy from its residents. This year’s Christmas celebrations in the city are limited to religious rituals and family visits.

Prayers for peace

On Tuesday, Bethlehem’s Christians, along with dozens of foreign pilgrims, prayed at the Church of the Nativity, which remains nearly empty compared to its usual crowded state on Christmas Eve, when the square would typically be filled with tourists and worshippers from around the world.

Issa Thaljieh, pastor of the Greek Orthodox community in Bethlehem, described the city as "sad and gloomy" this year due to the ongoing Israeli war.

“Our message to the world, despite the pain, difficulties, and war, is that the Palestinian Christ raises prayers during Christmas for peace, love, and mercy to prevail. From Bethlehem, the message of love and peace spreads to the world,” Thaljieh told Anadolu.

He urged Palestinian Christians to remain steadfast on their sacred land.

"This piece of land is unlike any other; it is a holy place, and the eyes of the world are focused on it, especially during these days," he said.

"Our brothers and fellow citizens in Gaza are living under destruction, death, cold, and thirst, enduring immense suffering to survive. Our message to them is one of patience, peace, and hope," Thaljieh said.

"We pray for them during these days, hoping that better days are ahead and that they can join us here in Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas together."

A grim picture