WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli rights group petitions court to halt attacks on north Gaza hospital
Physicians for Human Rights has petitioned the Israeli High Court of Justice so that Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza could be spared from occupiers' attacks.
Israeli rights group petitions court to halt attacks on north Gaza hospital
The hospital's director Hussam Abu Safiya says the facility came under fire from Israeli tanks, forcing medics and patients to vacate the hospital's corridors. / Photo: AA
December 25, 2024

An Israeli rights group said that it petitioned the High Court of Justice to halt army attacks on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Physicians for Human Rights group said the petition seeks an immediate halt to Israeli army attacks on the hospital.

It also calls for establishing a humanitarian corridor to the besieged hospital to bring fuel, medicine, and medical equipment and safely evacuate patients and medical staff from the facility.

The Israeli group said the hospital has been under repeated Israeli attacks, causing deaths among patients and medical staff and damaging its equipment and facilities.

"Evacuating Kamal Adwan Hospital left thousands of residents in northern Gaza without medical care," it added.

No date has yet been set by the High Court to look into the petition.

RelatedIsrael forcibly removes patients from north Gaza hospital: medics

On Tuesday, the Israeli army detonated two explosive-laden robots in the vicinity of the hospital, according to witnesses.

Recommended

The hospital's director Hussam Abu Safiya said on Monday that the facility came under fire from Israeli tanks, forcing medics and patients to vacate the hospital's corridors.

Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive on northern Gaza on October 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine, and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza that has killed over 45,300 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine's Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs