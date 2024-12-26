Japan Airlines has reported a cyberattack that caused delays to domestic and international flights but later said it had found and addressed the cause.

Public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday that problems with the airline's baggage check-in system delayed more than a dozen flights at several Japanese airports, but there were no mass cancellations or major disruptions.

Japan Airlines (JAL) is the country's second-biggest airline after All Nippon Airways (ANA).

"We identified and addressed the cause of the issue. We are checking the system recovery status," JAL said in a post on social media platform X.

"Sales for both domestic and international flights departing today have been suspended. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the post said.

Earlier Thursday, a JAL spokeswoman told AFP the company had been subjected to a cyberattack.

Network disruption began at 2224 GMT Wednesday, JAL said in a statement.

"Then we temporarily isolated the router, a device for exchanging data between networks that was causing the disruption", it added.

JAL shares fell as much as 2.5 percent in morning trade after the news emerged, before recovering slightly.