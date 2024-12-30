Sudan’s war, which erupted in April 2023, has plunged the country into deep political, economic, and humanitarian crises. Despite the scale of the disaster, it struggles to capture sufficient and sustained global attention and international media coverage, unlike other ongoing crises in the Middle East region, including those in Gaza, Lebanon, and, more recently, Syria.

The magnitude of Sudan’s dire situation and its regional and international implications must be examined. For too long, there has been a significant vacuum in global media coverage and its underlying causes. But why has this been allowed to happen, and what can be done to reverse it?

Sudan’s massive humanitarian disaster

Over 14 million people—roughly 30 per cent of Sudan’s population—have been displaced since August 2023, including 11 million internally and 3.1 million who have fled to neighbouring countries, a UN Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix reported recently. Alarmingly, more than half (53 percent) of the internally displaced are reportedly children under 18 years old. The crisis has left over 30 million Sudanese in need of humanitarian aid, with famine conditions emerging in regions such as North Darfur’s Zamzam camp, according to UN agencies.

These are not just figures to throw around, but the hard reality; they represent the harsh reality of ongoing violence that is inflicting real suffering on millions, further exacerbated by failed ceasefire attempts and a shifting global focus that grows increasingly distracted. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – a paramilitary group originally established by the Sudanese government and which is notorious for its brutality – has been implicated in widespread atrocities. These include civilian mass killings, rape, ethnic violence, and the weaponisation of famine, among a wide array of other human rights violations.

In early December 2024, at least 127 individuals—mostly civilians—were killed in two days of bombardments, marking one of the bloodiest episodes in recent months, according to rights activists.

These atrocities are part of a broader campaign targeting ethnic groups, such as the Masalit, in what international observers warn may constitute crimes against humanity. Survivors from Darfur recount harrowing stories of villages destroyed, families torn apart, and women subjected to sexual violence.

Hunger has also been used as a weapon of war. The RSF has been accused of systemic massacres since the conflict erupted in 2023, with multiple reports detailing their use of starvation as a tactic to weaken civilian resilience and consolidate control.

The group’s deliberate obstruction of aid to famine-stricken regions has pushed millions to the brink of starvation. In camps like Zamzam, tens of thousands face famine-like conditions as food and medical supplies fail to reach those in need.

UNICEF estimates that hundreds of thousands of children will suffer from severe acute malnutrition this year, underscoring the scale of the unfolding disaster. For instance, in Zamzam camp, almost a quarter of children screened were found to be acutely malnourished, with 10 per cent having severe acute malnutrition Doctors Without Borders said.

Despite the scale of these atrocities, Sudan’s crisis struggles to garner significant global media attention. The ongoing suffering remains overshadowed by other crises and geopolitical concerns, leaving millions of Sudanese without the advocacy and resources they desperately need. A concerted effort is required to bring Sudan’s plight to the forefront of international discourse and ensure sustained support for its victims.

Regional instability and broader implications

Sudan’s war is not just a national tragedy; rather it is a destabilising force across the Horn of Africa. Refugees fleeing the conflict have overwhelmed neighbouring countries, including Chad, Egypt, and South Sudan. Chad, already grappling with its own political instability, now hosts hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees in overcrowded camps with insufficient resources. Egypt, which is also facing economic challenges of its own, is struggling to accommodate the significant influx of Sudanese refugees, while South Sudan risks further destabilisation, due to its proximity to the conflict zones.

Trade routes critical to East Africa and the Sahel have been disrupted, and agricultural hubs like El Gezira have been devastated, worsening regional food insecurity. Meanwhile, the RSF’s involvement in smuggling networks and illicit economies, including arms and human trafficking, exacerbates instability. If unchecked, Sudan risks becoming a hub for illegal activities that undermine governance and security across the region.

Despite its brutality, the RSF is showing signs of internal weakness. Recent defections by senior commanders and advisors indicate growing fractures within the group, and morale among its rank-and-file fighters is reportedly waning.

Simultaneously, the Sudanese military has shifted its strategy, launching major offensives that have reclaimed key territories in Khartoum and Sinar states. This shift has disrupted the RSF’s operations and supply chains, forcing it into a more defensive posture.

For international actors backing the RSF, these developments pose critical challenges. Continued support for a faction increasingly viewed as unstable and discredited risks not only strategic failure, but also reputational damage. The RSF’s waning power and growing isolation make it a liability for its backers, who may soon face international scrutiny for their complicity in atrocities, mounting up to ethnic cleansing and genocide.