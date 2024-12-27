Indian cinema is best known for Bollywood extravaganzas, but an art-house film about three women navigating loneliness and love in a metropolis is gaining viewers and earning international recognition, including nominations to the Golden Globe awards.

"All We Imagine as Light", a multi-language film set in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, has won several international awards this year, including the Grand Prix at Cannes, and is the first Indian film to be nominated in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes, which will be presented on Janunary 5.

It has also been nominated in the Best Picture category for non-English movies.

For director Payal Kapadia, the response to her debut film in her home country is an added bonus to the accolades it has earned abroad.

"It's very difficult for independent films to get screens in India. I am very happy with the response. Now, I want to show the film in places in the country where it has not been shown so far, the smaller cities," Kapadia told Reuters in an interview.

Redifining Indian cinema