WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 69 migrants killed in Morocco shipwreck on route to Spain
The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands has seen a surge this year with record arrivals.
At least 69 migrants killed in Morocco shipwreck on route to Spain
The Atlantic route, which includes departure points in Senegal and Gambia, Mauritania and Morocco, is the world's deadliest. / Photo: Reuters
December 27, 2024

At least 69 people died after a boat headed from West Africa to the Canary Islands capsized off Morocco on December 19, Malian authorities said, as data showed deaths of irregular refugees attempting to reach Spain surged to an all-time high in 2024.

The makeshift boat was carrying around 80 people when it capsized. Only 11 survived, the Ministry of Malians Abroad said in a statement on Thursday, after collecting information to reconstruct the incident.

A crisis unit has been set up to monitor the situation, it added.

The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, typically used by African asylum seekers trying to reach mainland Spain, has seen a surge this year, with 41,425 arrivals in January-November already exceeding last year's record 39,910.

One person died among 300 people who arrived on six boats on Friday on the island of El Hierro in the Canaries, according to the Red Cross.

RelatedHundreds of migrants feared missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands

Deadly route

Recommended

The Atlantic route, which includes departure points in Senegal and Gambia, Mauritania and Morocco, is the world's deadliest, according to migrant aid group Walking Borders.

In its annual report released this week, the group said 9,757 migrants died at sea in 2024 trying to reach the Spanish archipelago from Africa's Atlantic coast.

A record 10,457 people — or nearly 30 people a day 3 died attempting to reach Spain this year from all routes, according to the report.

The route departing from Mauritania, which has been particularly well used this year by migrants leaving the Sahel region, was the deadliest, accounting for 6,829 deaths.

Walking Borders blamed a lack of action or arbitrary rescues and the criminalisation of migrants for the surge in deaths at sea, accusing governments of "the prioritisation of immigration control over the right to life".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report