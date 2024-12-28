WORLD
3 MIN READ
Canadian foreign, finance ministers meet Trump's team on tariffs
Finance ministry spokesperson Jean-Sebastien Comeau described the talks as "positive and productive."
Canadian foreign, finance ministers meet Trump's team on tariffs
Leblanc was named finance minister earlier this month after the surprise resignation of Chrystia Freeland. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 28, 2024

Senior members of Canada's cabinet have held talks with US President-elect Donald Trump's nominees to lead the Departments of Commerce and the Interior as Ottawa works to hold off the threat of punishing tariffs.

Canada's newly-appointed Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly met on Friday with Howard Lutnick, Trump's commerce secretary nominee, who will also lead the country's tariff and trade agenda.

Interior secretary nominee Doug Burgum was also at the meeting held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Leblanc's spokesperson, Jean-Sebastien Comeau, who confirmed the participants, described the talks as "positive and productive."

Trump has vowed to impose crippling 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian imports when he takes office next month.

He has said they will remain in place until Canada addresses the flow of undocumented migrants and the drug fentanyl into the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised retaliatory measures should Trump follow through on his pledge, raising fears of a trade war.

More than 75 percent of Canadian exports go to the United States, and nearly two million Canadian jobs depend on trade.

Recommended
RelatedCanada vows to hit back hard if US imposes tariffs

Canada's Border Plan

Leblanc and Joly "outlined the measures in Canada's Border Plan and reiterated the shared commitment to strengthen border security as well as combat the harm caused by fentanyl to save Canadian and American lives," Comeau said in a statement.

Canada's Border Plan — estimated to cost $694 million — was crafted as part of Ottawa's response to Trump's concerns.

Lutnick and Burgum "agreed to relay information to President Trump," the statement said.

Trudeau is facing his worst political crisis since sweeping into office in 2015.

Leblanc was named finance minister earlier this month after the surprise resignation of Chrystia Freeland.

In a scathing resignation letter, Freeland accused Trudeau of prioritising handouts to voters instead of preparing Canada's finances for a possible trade war.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report