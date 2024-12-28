Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino firmly refuted US President-elect Donald Trump’s assertion that Chinese soldiers are controlling the Panama Canal, calling the claim “nonsense.”

“There are no Chinese soldiers in the canal. You are free, the whole world is free to visit the canal if you please,” Mulino said at a news conference Thursday.

“What [Trump] has said on this issue is nonsense; it does not exist,” he added.

The controversy began Christmas Day when Trump posted on Truth Social, sarcastically wishing a merry Christmas to “the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal.”

He accused Panama of “ripping off” the US and suggested the US was being forced to spend “billions of dollars in ‘repair’ money” with no say about the canal’s operations.

The Panamanian leader underscored the canal’s sovereignty and dismissed Trump’s threats to take control of the waterway.

“The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable,” Mulino declared, reaffirming Panama’s ownership and management of the canal.

Trump’s foreign policy criticisms