WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea vows 'strongest response' to US, allies
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un condemned the US and its allies, emphasising the need to enhance military capabilities to counter what he perceives as escalating threats from the US-led military alliance.
North Korea vows 'strongest response' to US, allies
North Korea intensifies anti-US rhetoric, vows "strongest response" to perceived threats. / Photo: Reuters
December 29, 2024

North Korea has pledged its "strongest response strategy" against the US during a key year-end party meeting, media reports said on Sunday.

The Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea convened from Monday to Friday, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presiding, the Yonhap News Agency quoted the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The meeting resulted in a resolution condemning the US and its allies for their military alliance of transforming into an "invasive nuclear military bloc."

KCNA labelled the US as the "most reactionary" state, asserting its anti-communist policies pose a direct threat to Pyongyang's national security, according to Yonhap.

Kim called for refining warfare tactics to counter "the shifting war attempts by enemies" and ordered continuous enhancements to the army’s warfare capacities.

Recommended

North Korea also criticised the military cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan as escalating regional tensions.

Additionally, Pak Thae-song was appointed the new premier during the session, replacing Kim Tok-hun.

The leadership change reflects Kim's efforts to adapt to what he perceives as mounting external threats.

RelatedNorth Korea vows military action over US-South Korean drills
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report