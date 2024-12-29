WORLD
Jeju Air CEO apologises for plane crash at airport in South Korea
In a short media briefing, CEO Kim E-bae says that supporting the bereaved was a top priority for now.
Meanwhile, Boeing offered condolences and said it is in touch with South Korea's Jeju Air after the deadly crash. / Photo: Reuters
December 29, 2024

The CEO of South Korean airline Jeju Air has apologised to the victims of Sunday’s plane crash, which had 181 people on board, leaving all but two survivors feared dead.

In a short media briefing, CEO Kim E-bae said that supporting the bereaved was a top priority for now.

Meanwhile, Boeing offered condolences and said it is in touch with South Korea's Jeju Air after the deadly crash.

The crash involved a Boeing-made 737-800, according to Jeju Air.

A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival on Sunday, colliding with a barrier and bursting into flames, with only two survivors rescued so far.

A collision with birds and adverse weather conditions were cited by the authorities as likely causes of the crash that flung passengers out of the plane and left it "almost completely destroyed", according to fire officials.

Video showed the Jeju Air plane landing on its belly without wheels at Muan International Airport, skidding off the runway as smoke streamed out from the engines, before crashing into a wall and exploding in flames.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
