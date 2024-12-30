South Korean authorities on Monday continued investigations into the December 29 deadly Boeing 737-800 plane crash that killed 179 passengers and crew, focusing on a possible bird strike.

While it may take months to decode the flight data recorder which was damaged in the crash, investigators are focusing on bird strikes at the Muan International Airport, 288 kilometres (179 miles) southwest of the capital Seoul.

The airport is located near a known habitat of migrating birds in the South Jeolla province and the Far East nation has declared national mourning, with almost all New Year events cancelled.

Most of the victims, 157 out of 179, were from the Gwangju metropolitan and South Jeolla province, while two were from Thailand, from where the plane had flown to South Korea.

The identities of 141 victims have been established.

A passenger and a crew member were rescued alive from the tail end of the plane which crashed into the wall of the airport early Sunday.

It was the deadliest aviation crash involving a domestic carrier Jeju Air plane in South Korea since 1997, when a Korean Air plane crashed in Guam, killing 225.

Bird strike danger