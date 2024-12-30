WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two injured in small plane crash in southern Germany
Flights at Stuttgart Airport were temporarily suspended due to emergency mission
Two injured in small plane crash in southern Germany
The Cessna C-172 aircraft crashed a few hundred meters from the runway while approaching the Stuttgart Airport on Sunday afternoon. / Photo: 7aktuell.de/Alexander Hald via Twitter / Others
December 30, 2024

Two people were injured in a small plane crash at Stuttgart Airport leading to major disruption in air traffic, German newspaper BILD reported on Monday.

This is the fourth aviation incident reported within 48 hours, following the one in South Korea in which 179 people lost their lives.

The Cessna C-172 aircraft crashed a few hundred meters from the runway while approaching the airport on Sunday afternoon.

The pilot suffered minor injuries, while a passenger was transferred to the hospital with serious injuries.

It was already dark and foggy around the airport when the accident took place.

Flights at Stuttgart Airport were suspended for about an hour and a half as a result of the emergency mission.

Airport police began investigations at the site of the accident, and experts from the Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation were also called in.

Recommended

The Stuttgart crash occurred amid a troubling series of aviation incidents over the past few days that have sparked concerns about safety in the industry.

On Christmas Day, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board crashed near Aktau in western Kazakhstan after veering off course, reportedly caught between Russian air defence firing and Ukrainian drone activity in southern Russia. The crash resulted in 38 fatalities, while 29 passengers survived.

In Canada, an Air Canada Express flight operated by Pal Airlines caught fire upon landing in Halifax on Saturday. Although the incident caused panic, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated without fatalities.

In South Korea, the country experienced its worst aviation disaster on Sunday when a Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people crashed while attempting to land, leaving 179 dead. Only two crew members survived, sustaining moderate to severe injuries.

On the same day, a KLM flight from Oslo to Amsterdam was diverted to Sandefjord airport following a loud noise. The aircraft veered off the runway at low speed, but all 176 passengers and six crew members emerged unharmed.

These incidents have raised significant concerns about aviation safety.

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report