The United States has announced a $2.5 billion security assistance package for Ukraine as Washington races to provide aid to Kiev before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Trump's November election victory has cast doubt on the future of American aid for Ukraine, providing a limited window for billions of dollars in already authorised assistance to be disbursed before he is sworn in next month.

Monday's aid includes a $1.25 billion military "drawdown package", which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from US stocks and send them quickly to the battlefield.

Another $1.22 billion will be funded via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, under which military equipment is procured from the defence industry or partners.

"Today, I am proud to announce nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, as the Ukrainian people continue to defend their independence and freedom from Russian aggression," President Joe Biden said in a statement.