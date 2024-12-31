Kyrgyzstan has said it transferred educational institutions linked with the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) in the country to the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

A statement by the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers announced the decision after a meeting on Tuesday between its deputy chairman, Edil Baisalov, and the Turkish Maarif Foundation’s Kyrgyzstan coordinator, Husnu Bircan.

“This decision is based on ensuring the best interests of the (Kyrgyz) Republic's pupils and students and the well-deserved reputation of the foundation as a reliable partner in the field of education,” the statement said.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded in Türkiye.