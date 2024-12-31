Israel’s invasive use of artificial intelligence in its military offensives in Palestine's Gaza has long been documented, with various reports shedding light on the array of software tools employed by its forces.

Among these, “Lavender” stands out as a key system for generating targeting information.

A recent investigation by The Washington Post has provided new insights into how the targeting system has operated, leading to the targeting of tens of thousands of Gaza civilians as Hamas fighters.

The report has revealed that the Israeli military captured “real-time photos” of individuals in their homes to expedite the process of identifying those flagged by Lavender through “undisclosed methods”.

Custom-built facial recognition tools were then employed to cross-reference these images with existing data on suspected Hamas members in the Lavender database.

While the specific technical details of how Israeli forces spied into Palestinian homes to obtain these real-time images were kept secret by the interviewed Israeli soldiers, the report indicates that the Israeli military typically utilises a combination of surveillance technologies, including drones and other sensors, to capture live imagery.

For instance, Israel’s deployment of quadcopter drones, small unmanned aerial vehicles, has been reported not only for surveillance but also for direct attacks on individuals.

Reports indicate that these drones have also been equipped to drop explosive devices or fire upon Palestinians at close range, leading to civilian casualties.