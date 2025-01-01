WORLD
4 MIN READ
Top 10 political figures who died or were killed in 2024
As the world enters 2025, we look at some of the influential political figures who died due to sickness or old age or were assassinated in 2024.
Top 10 political figures who died or were killed in 2024
Many of them were assassinated, some died due to sickness and ill health, while others passed away in old age. / Photo: TRT World
January 1, 2025

From Asia to Africa and Americas, the year 2024 marked the death of many high-profile political figures.

Many of them were assassinated, some died due to sickness and ill health, while others passed away in old age.

Here is a look at 10 of them:

Ismail Haniyeh

Ismail Haniyeh was the former political head of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and was appointed to the top job in 2017.

He was assassinated by Israel in July.

Yahya Sinwar

The successor of Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, assumed the role of the Hamas chief after the assassination of his predecessor.

More so than Haniyeh, Sinwar became a global symbol of resistance after footage of his death showed him fighting Israeli forces until his last breath in besieged Gaza in October.

Ebrahim Raisi

Ebrahim Raisi was the eighth president of Iran and served from 2021 until 2024.

He was declared dead in May after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in the country's east.

Jimmy Carter

The 39th president of the US, Jimmy Carter signed the Panama Canal Zone treaties and played a pivotal role in the Egypt-Israel peace treaty.

He died in December.

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh was a politician who served as the prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

He was the fourth longest-serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi. He died in December.

Alexey Navalny

Recommended

A lawyer and an opposition leader, Alexey Navalny has long opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He was recognised by Amnesty International as a prisoner of conscience.

He died in February in prison.

Hassan Nasrallah

Hassan Nasrallah was the head of the Lebanese group Hezbollah from 1992 to 2024.

He long opposed Israel's crimes against the Palestinians, especially after the start of its carnage in Gaza in October 2023.

He was assassinated by Israel in September.

Salim Hoss

Salim al Hoss was a Lebanese politician who served as Lebanon's prime minister.

He was often described as a technocrat and widely respected as a rare statesman in a country marked by political and sectarian divisions.

He died in August at the age of 94.

Hage Geingob

Namibia's longest-serving prime minister and third president, Hage Geingob was an anti-apartheid activist turned statesman.

He took up activism against South Africa's apartheid regime, which at the time ruled over Namibia, from his early schooling years before being driven into exile.

He died in February.

Nguyen Phu Trong

Nguyen Phu Trong was a Vietnamese politician who served as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam from 2011 until 2024.

He worked to consolidate the Communist Party’s power in Vietnam’s single-party political system.

He died in July at the age of 80 following months of ill health.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report