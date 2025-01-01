From Asia to Africa and Americas, the year 2024 marked the death of many high-profile political figures.

Many of them were assassinated, some died due to sickness and ill health, while others passed away in old age.

Here is a look at 10 of them:

Ismail Haniyeh

Ismail Haniyeh was the former political head of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and was appointed to the top job in 2017.

He was assassinated by Israel in July.

Yahya Sinwar

The successor of Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, assumed the role of the Hamas chief after the assassination of his predecessor.

More so than Haniyeh, Sinwar became a global symbol of resistance after footage of his death showed him fighting Israeli forces until his last breath in besieged Gaza in October.

Ebrahim Raisi

Ebrahim Raisi was the eighth president of Iran and served from 2021 until 2024.

He was declared dead in May after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in the country's east.

Jimmy Carter

The 39th president of the US, Jimmy Carter signed the Panama Canal Zone treaties and played a pivotal role in the Egypt-Israel peace treaty.

He died in December.

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh was a politician who served as the prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

He was the fourth longest-serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi. He died in December.

Alexey Navalny