Chinese government hackers breached the US Treasury office that administers economic sanctions, the Washington Post has reported, identifying targets of a cyberattack Treasury disclosed earlier this week.

Citing unnamed US officials, the Washington Post said on Wednesday hackers compromised the Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Office of Financial Research and also targeted the office of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The anonymous officials told the Post that the targeting indicates "Beijing’s determination to acquire intelligence on its most significant rival in the global competition for power and influence."

The department earlier this week disclosed in a letter to lawmakers that hackers stole unclassified documents in a "major incident." It did not specify which users or departments were affected.

Asked about the paper's report, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the "irrational" US claim was "without any factual basis" and represented "smear attacks" against Beijing.

The statement said China "combats all forms of cyberattacks" and did not directly address the Washington Post's reporting on specific targets.

The Washington Post quoted its sources as saying that a top area of interest for the Chinese government would be Chinese entities that the US government may be considering designating for financial sanctions.