WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mass shooting in NYC nightclub leaves multiple wounded
Victims were taken to local hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen Children’s Medical Center.
Mass shooting in NYC nightclub leaves multiple wounded
None of the injuries are life-threatening, and all victims are expected to recover, the NYPD confirms.  / Others
January 2, 2025

At least 10 people were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in New York City late Wednesday, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The shooting occurred near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica neighbourhood of Queens, the New York Post reported citing cops and sources.

The victims were taken to local hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Recommended

None of the injuries are life-threatening, and all victims are expected to recover, the NYPD confirmed.

RelatedUS authorities identify suspect in New Orleans truck ramming attack
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report