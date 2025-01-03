Israel carried out air strikes in Palestine's Gaza over the past 24 hours, it said, in attacks that Palestinian health authorities said had killed nearly 100 people.

The surge in offensives and casualties comes amid a renewed push to reach a ceasefire agreement before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office this month, with Israeli officials dispatched on Thursday to Doha, to resume talks brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

The Gaza health authorities said 27 people were killed early on Friday, after 71 were killed a day earlier including in Al Mawasi, an area in central Gaza previously declared as a humanitarian safe zone by Israeli authorities.

Israel accused Palestinian resistance group Hamas of placing fighters in civilian areas including buildings formerly used as schools. Hamas rejects accusations it deliberately uses the civilian population to shield fighters.

On Friday, the military told civilians in the area of Bureij in central Gaza to evacuate ahead of an assault ordered following rocket attacks from the area. It said residents should move to the humanitarian zone for their own safety.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza in response to the Hamas cross-border attack on October 7, 2023.

Its military offensive, with the stated goal of eradicating Hamas, has levelled swathes of the enclave, driving most people from their homes, and killed 45,581 Palestinians according to the Gaza health ministry.

Stalled diplomacy

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have been trying to mediate a deal for a ceasefire and hostage release for a year with no success and are making another push this month before Trump's January 20 inauguration.