WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hamas calls for 'Community Support Committee' to govern Gaza
The group reaffirms its readiness to "implement any agreements reached nationally and remains open to any formula that would unite the Palestinian people."
Hamas calls for 'Community Support Committee' to govern Gaza
Hamas explained that, in recent months, it had cooperated with "Egypt's efforts and sought to form a national consensus government or a technocratic one." / Photo: AA
January 3, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for the Fatah movement to respond positively to the efforts aimed at establishing a "Community Support Committee" to manage Gaza.

In a statement on Friday, Hamas said it had recently received and considered "numerous national initiatives and proposals within the framework of efforts to save Gaza from the genocide it faces at the hands of Zionist militias with Western complicity and shocking international failure."

"We hope that our brothers in Fatah and the Palestinian Authority will respond positively to the efforts to form the committee," it added.

Hamas explained that, in recent months, it had cooperated with "Egypt's efforts and sought to form a national consensus government or a technocratic one."

"We have made significant progress with our brothers in Fatah, under the auspices of our Egyptian brothers, to form it," Hamas said, noting: "We have reached agreements and consensus with many factions, national figures, and activities, and a list of proposed names was handed over to Egypt."

RelatedPalestinians struggle to survive freezing winter, Israeli attacks in Gaza

A genocidal war on Gaza

Recommended

The movement affirmed its readiness to "implement any agreements reached nationally and remains open to any formula that would unite the Palestinian people."

Since 2007, there has been a geographic and political division between Fatah and Hamas, with many regional and international mediations failing to resolve the split.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,500 victims, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

RelatedGenocide: Israel's war depletes Gaza's population by 6 percent
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report