The world's oldest woman, Tomiko Itooka, has died at age 116, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Itooka passed away in a nursing home in the western Hyogo province, according to Kyodo News.

Itooka, born on May 23, 1908, became the oldest living person in Japan in December 2023 following the death of Fusa Tatsumi, 116, in Osaka.

Last September Itooka was recognized as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records following the death of the previous record holder, Maria Branyas Morera, 117, from Catalonia, Spain, according to Kyoto.

Japan's centenarians hit record high

The number of people in Japan aged 100 or older has hit a record high of more than 95,000 -- almost 90 percent of them women -- government data showed last year.