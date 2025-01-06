The German government has cut off funding for two Israeli human rights organisations, "Zochrot" and "New Profile," which have criticised Israel’s policies and attacks in the Gaza Strip, media reported on Sunday.

According to Germany’s public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), this move is part of a broader trend of halting federal funding for human rights organisations that criticise Israeli policies and ongoing attacks in Gaza.

Germany’s funding cut effectively ended the ongoing projects of these organisations by late 2023.

Observers are concerned this move will shrink the space for voices critical of the Israeli government.

Since October 7, 2023, Germany has also ceased funding for at least six Palestinian organisations.

Representatives from Zochrot and New Profile argue that the decision is politically motivated and an attempt to silence critical voices during a time when civil society space in Israel is shrinking.

They emphasised that Berlin acted under Tel Aviv’s pressure.

German officials have not provided an official explanation for the sudden cancelation of funding for projects that had been approved or renewed just a year earlier.

Zochrot advocates for accountability over Nakba

Zochrot, meaning “Remember” in Hebrew, focuses on raising awareness of the Nakba, a term describing the displacement of Palestinians during and after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

The organisation also campaigns for the right to return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants—a demand strongly opposed by the Israeli government.

Zochrot Director Rachel Beitarie stated that she had discussions with the German officials before the funding cut.

She was told that Germany’s support for Israel is crucial due to its historical responsibility, with the Nazi regime frequently mentioned during the conversations.

Beitarie revealed that the organisation lost nearly a quarter of its budget, approximately $103,000, due to the funding cut.

“This definitely hurts us but will not stop us from continuing our work,” she said.

New Profile supports conscientious objectors

New Profile, a volunteer-based movement, supports individuals at risk of imprisonment for refusing mandatory military service in Israel.

The organisation stated that Germany’s decision cost them nearly half of their funding.

In a detailed statement to the German government, New Profile emphasised that its activities for those refusing military service are “entirely in compliance with Israeli law.”

Sergeiy Sandler of New Profile said: “The timing of this funding cut wa s designed to cause maximum harm to our work.”

The organisation is now seeking alternative funding sources.