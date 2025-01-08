US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a "friend" whom he respects.

His remarks came when asked about the potential withdrawal of US troops from Syria once he takes office later this month during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Tuesday.

“I won't tell you that, because that's part of a military strategy, but I will say it was Türkiye,” Trump said. “President Erdogan is a friend of mine. He's a guy I like, respect. I think he respects me also.”

“But if you look at what happened with Syria, Russia was weakened, Iran was weakened. And he's a very smart guy” Trump added.