5 paintings which capture the spirit of Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour
WORLD
3 MIN READ
5 paintings which capture the spirit of Palestinian artist Sliman MansourMansour captures Palestine’s resilience, heritage, and identity through his widely acclaimed paintings.
Mansour is especially renowned for using natural materials like mud and straw, which ground his work in the very earth Palestinians hold sacred. / Photo: @suleimanmanso13 on X. / Others
January 9, 2025

Sliman Mansour, one of Palestine’s most celebrated contemporary artists, was recently honoured with the prestigious International Culture and Art Award at the 11th Necip Fazil Awards in Istanbul, recognising decades of work highlighting Palestinian identity, culture, and resistance through art.

The accolade, presented by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, recognised his contributions to global art and culture and his role in bringing Palestinian art to international prominence.

In his acceptance speech, Mansour expressed his gratitude, calling the award a "great honour" and an important step toward global recognition of Palestinian art.

Born in 1947 in Birzeit, a small town near Ramallah, Mansour grew up amid the turbulence of occupation.

Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories deeply shaped his artistic journey, inspiring him to create works that tell the Palestinian story with resilience, heritage, and a strong connection to the land.

He is especially renowned for using natural materials like mud and straw, which ground his work in the very earth Palestinians hold sacred.

Here are five notable pieces that define Mansour’s artistic vision:

Camel of Burdens

Perhaps Mansour’s most iconic painting, this 1973 masterpiece depicts a man carrying Jerusalem on his back, symbolising the immense burden of Palestinian displacement.

The intricate detailing of the city's architecture atop the figure's bent form captures the weight of heritage and the struggle for a homeland.

The Olive Picking

In this vibrant depiction of a family harvesting olives, Mansour celebrates the intimate bond between Palestinians and their land.

Recommended

The olive tree, a symbol of Palestinian resilience and survival, stands at the heart of the painting, representing the people's unyielding connection to their roots, even in the face of hardship.

The Mother and Child

This powerful work depicts a Palestinian mother holding her child in a tender, protective embrace.

The mother represents strength and survival, while the child symbolises hope for a better future. The painting highlights the vital role of women in preserving culture and family amidst ongoing struggle.

The Daughter of Jerusalem

Mansour personifies Jerusalem through the image of a strong Palestinian woman draped in traditional attire.

Surrounded by elements of the city's iconic architecture, she symbolises the nurturing role of women in preserving culture and resisting erasure.

And the Convoy Keeps Going…

This dynamic painting portrays a procession of Palestinians, capturing their enduring spirit and cultural perseverance. The movement and determination of the figures reflect Mansour's focus on the collective resilience of his people.

SOURCE:TRT World
