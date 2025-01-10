TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Türkiye can replace India, others as Bangladesh's key trade partner'
Türkiye’s Trade Minister Omer Bolat meets Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka and offers cooperation in the areas of defence, health care, and farm machinery.
'Türkiye can replace India, others as Bangladesh's key trade partner'
Bangladesh's exports to Türkiye stood at around $581 million in 2023-24, while imports were around $424 million. / Photo: Others 
January 10, 2025

Bangladesh's transitional government chief Muhammad Yunus has urged Türkiye to bring its technology to his country and help build the defence industry.

“You are the leader of the technology; you can build your defence industry here. Let’s make a beginning … we are available for anything that you need,” Yunus told a delegation led by Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat on Thursday night in Dhaka.

Bolat said Dhaka and Ankara could diversify their cooperation beyond the textile industry, which was Türkiye's primary import from Bangladesh.

He said that there can be economic cooperation in the fields of defence, health care, pharmaceuticals, and farm machinery.

Bangladesh's exports to Türkiye stood at around $581 million in 2023-24, while imports were around $424 million.

“We can replace India and other markets in Bangladesh’s imports. There can be cooperation in economic and social fields at all levels,” Bolat said.

Recommended

Bangladesh is the 8th most populous country in the world, said Yunus, adding that his government was working to create work opportunities for the country’s youth.

“Use our young people to run your factories here (in Bangladesh) so that you can supply your products in the region,” Yunus said.

Nearly 20 large Turkish companies are operating in Bangladesh in the sectors of garments and textiles, accessories, chemicals, engineering, construction, and energy.

RelatedIndia and Bangladesh begin return of detained fishermen
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul