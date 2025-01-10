Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with US president-elect Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

Asked at a press briefing in Moscow whether Russia sets any conditions for such a meeting, Peskov said on Friday only mutual interest in a meeting is required.

"No conditions are required for this. It requires a mutual desire and political will to engage in dialogue and solve existing issues through dialogue,” he said.

Moscow welcomes the intention of the US president-elect to resolve issues through dialogue, he noted.

Peskov also said that Trump’s representatives have not yet contacted the Russian side, but contacts may take place after his inauguration.

Related Putin warns Russia could arm countries with long-range weapons to hit West

Biden's administration complicating issues

The current administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden is complicating matters ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House later this month, he said

"We understand that the (Biden) administration will undoubtedly seek to leave the incoming Trump team and his associates with the most challenging legacy possible in terms of bilateral relations. In this context, it’s quite likely that another set of sanctions may be imposed," Peskov remarked.