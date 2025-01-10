The number of people killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has been underreported by approximately 41 percent as 3 percent of the population has been killed in the war, a new study suggested.

An independent study by researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) estimated 64,260 traumatic injury deaths in Israeli attacks on Gaza between Oct. 7, 2023 and June 30, 2024 compared to the 37,877 reported by the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The findings, published in the medical journal The Lancet on Friday, indicate that approximately 3 percent of the population of Gaza has died due to violence with an analysis showing that 59 percent of them were women, children, and the elderly.

The researchers used a statistical method known as "capture-recapture analysis" to estimate the number of traumatic injury deaths, while the sources included the Ministry Health Ministry's hospital morgue records, a respondent-driven online survey, and social media obituaries.

Based on the estimated underreporting rate, the total traumatic injury death toll as of October 2024 is thought to have exceeded 70,000, which was reported at around 42,000 by the ministry at that time.