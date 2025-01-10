Israel, the US, and Britain carried out their first coordinated attack on Houthi targets in Yemen, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV also reported on Friday that a series of air strikes targeted the vicinity of the Al-Sabeen Square in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

The attack coincided with a rally in support of Palestine amid Israel’s 16-month-old continuing genocidal war on Gaza.

Additionally, the Houthis reported six air strikes on the port city of Hudaida in western Yemen.

The report also said one worker was injured and several homes were damaged in eight US, Israeli, and British air strikes on the Haziz Central Power Station in Sanaa.

According to the channel, the air strikes targeted the power station in the Sanhan district of the Sanaa governorate.

Later, a senior Israeli official confirmed to Israeli public broadcasting that Tel Aviv had carried out strikes in Yemen in coordination with Washington.