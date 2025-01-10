WORLD
Israel, US, UK launch first joint attack on Houthi targets in Yemen
The strikes, reportedly targeting locations in Sanaa and Hudaida, mark a significant escalation as the Houthis claim attacks on an American aircraft carrier and Israeli targets.
Smoke rises after the US-led air strikes on hit targets in Sanaa, Yemen, February 25, 2024. / Photo: AP
January 10, 2025

Israel, the US, and Britain carried out their first coordinated attack on Houthi targets in Yemen, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV also reported on Friday that a series of air strikes targeted the vicinity of the Al-Sabeen Square in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

The attack coincided with a rally in support of Palestine amid Israel’s 16-month-old continuing genocidal war on Gaza.

Additionally, the Houthis reported six air strikes on the port city of Hudaida in western Yemen.

The report also said one worker was injured and several homes were damaged in eight US, Israeli, and British air strikes on the Haziz Central Power Station in Sanaa.

According to the channel, the air strikes targeted the power station in the Sanhan district of the Sanaa governorate.

Later, a senior Israeli official confirmed to Israeli public broadcasting that Tel Aviv had carried out strikes in Yemen in coordination with Washington.

The Israeli military also said its fighter jets struck “military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime on the western coast and inland Yemen.”

The statement identified the targets as "military infrastructure sites in the Hizaz power station, which serves as a central source of energy for the Houthi regime in its military activities."

Israel "struck military infrastructure in the Hudaida and Ras Isa ports on the western coast," the statement added.

Houthis target US carrier

The escalation came after the Houthis said on Monday that they had attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea and claimed missile and drone attacks on targets in southern and central Israel.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or ones linked with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with Gaza, where over 46,000 people have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023.

Since early 2024, a coalition led by the US has been carrying out air strikes that it said target Houthi locations in Yemen in response to the group’s Red Sea attacks, with occasional retaliation from the Houthis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
