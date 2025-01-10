A pause in the fierce winds that super-charged the ring of wildfires that devastated Los Angeles this week helped crews make progress in bringing the infernos under control on Friday but strong gusts could return over the weekend, forecasters said.

The fires, which have devastated Los Angeles neighbourhoods on the east and west sides of the city, have so far killed 10 people and destroyed nearly 10,000 structures, with those figures expected to grow.

A nighttime curfew has been imposed in the affected areas.

"It looks like an atomic bomb dropped in these areas. I don't expect good news, and we're not looking forward to those numbers," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference late on Thursday, referring to Pacific Palisades in the west and Altadena in the east.

Wind conditions in the Los Angeles area will improve on Friday through the weekend to about 32 kmh with gusts between 56 kmh to 80 kmh, according to the National Weather Service, a far cry from days ago when wind gusts blasted at upwards of 130 kmh.

"It's not as gusty so that should help firefighters, hopefully," NWS meteorologist Allison Santorelli said, adding that conditions were still critical with low humidity and dry vegetation.

Even as red flag wind conditions were expected until Friday afternoon, any periods of easing would allow crucial support from the air for firefighters on the ground for aircraft can dropping water and fire retardant on the flaming hills.

"There's a bit of good news, if there can be," Santorelli said.

Farther south in San Diego, winds will pick up, with sustained winds of 65 kmh and gusts up to 110 kmh, creating dangerous fire conditions there over the weekend, she added.

As of early Friday, three major fires were still burning in Los Angeles.

The Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire already rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history, consuming more than 13,750 hectares - 2 1/2 times the land area of Manhattan - and turning entire neighbourhoods to ash.

The Palisades Fire is now six percent controlled, while the Eaton Fire still blazed out of control, according to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Some Pacific Palisades residents ventured back to areas where the fire had already swept through. Brick chimneys loomed over charred waste and burnt-out vehicles.

"I can't describe it," the 44-year-old psychiatrist Kelly Foster said as she combed through the ashy rubble where her home once stood with her children while smoke rose from neighbouring homes and planes dropped water nearby. "I have no words."

One rapidly growing blaze that broke out on Thursday near Calabasas, a wealthy enclave home to numerous celebrities and gated communities, was 35 percent under control by early Friday, fire officials said. The so-called Kenneth Fire had expanded to 388 hectares in a matter of hours.