WORLD
3 MIN READ
Anadolu journalist Saed Abu Nabhan killed in Gaza by Israeli army
Attack brings number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 203, says Palestinian state-run Wafa news
Anadolu journalist Saed Abu Nabhan killed in Gaza by Israeli army
Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on the attack, confirming that Abu Nabhan was killed. / Photo: AA
January 10, 2025

Saed Abu Nabhan, a freelance Anadolu cameraman in Gaza, has been killed by an Israeli army long-range rifle attack.

On Friday, the Israeli military first surrounded an area in the Al-Jadeed Refugee Camp, located in central Gaza's Nuseirat region, where many journalists were present, before targeting those in the area.

Footage from the scene shows a wounded individual being rushed out of a house on a stretcher with the help of aid workers.

Nearby, Abu Nabhan is seen trying to run while covering the incident with his equipment. At that moment, he is targeted by what appears to be a shot fired from a long-range rifle.

Abu Nabhan then falls to the ground and lies motionless. People nearby struggle fearfully to approach him due to the threat of being targeted by Israeli bullets.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on the attack, confirming that Abu Nabhan was killed.

Recommended

Separately, at least one person was reported dead, with the deceased and injured taken to Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, following an Israeli air strike on the house in Gaza’s Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

The death of Abu Nabhan brought the total number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 to 203. Reports also indicate that 399 journalists have been injured, and 43 others captured.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 46,000 people, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump