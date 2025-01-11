The administrator of the Panama Canal has said that the vital waterway will remain in Panamanian hands and open to commerce from all countries, rejecting claims by President-elect Donald Trump that the United States should take it over.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, Ricaurte Vasquez denied Trump's claims that China was controlling the canal's operations and said making exceptions to current rules concerning its operation would lead to "chaos."

He said Chinese companies operating in the ports on either end of the canal were part of a Hong Kong consortium that won a bidding process in 1997. He added that US and Taiwanese companies are operating other ports along the canal as well.

Trump has gone so far as to suggest the US should take back control of the canal, and he would not rule out using military might to do so.

"It might be that you'll have to do something," Trump said on Tuesday. "The Panama Canal is vital to our country."

Trump has characterised the fees for transiting the canal that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans as "ridiculous."

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino has said unequivocally that the canal will remain in Panamanian hands.

Responding to the suggestion that the US could try to retake control of the canal, Vasquez said there was "no foundation for that sort of hope. That is the only thing I can say."

No arbitrary variations