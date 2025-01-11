WORLD
Mexico aims to reduce gun violence with new disarmament programme
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced a new disarmament programme, offering cash incentives for citizens to turn in their firearms.
Citizens can receive up to $1,300 for turning in guns in Mexico’s new initiative. / Photo: AP
January 11, 2025

Mexico launched a disarmament program Friday to diminish firearms in the country and prevent violent crimes with weapons.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the “Yes to disarmament, Yes to peace” program in Mexico City at a news conference at the doors of the Basilica of Guadalupe, a renowned Catholic cathedral and national landmark.

"What are weapons for? Weapons are a symbol of violence, a symbol of death. The Armed Forces are armed, but we don't want any family to have a weapon, especially if we know that someone is involved in violence or has come into contact with a criminal group," said Sheinbaum.

North of 200,000 weapons are introduced annually into Mexico from the US and close to 70 percent of all murders in Mexico are committed with a firearm.

'No weapons in our country'

While the Mexican government established strident gun regulations with Mexicans acquiring weapons through an intensive background check and gun purchases only available in one store, the population sought most guns through a robust black market.

"This programme consists of, without investigating anyone, if there is a weapon in the household, it can be handed over, and financial resources will be given in exchange while the weapon is destroyed.

The objective of this programme is to disarm, to ensure there are no weapons in our country," Sheinbaum said.

Mexicans could turn in their firearms and receive up to 26,000 pesos ($1,300) per gun, according to the government.

Children are also incentivised to hand over toys resembling firearms in exchange for "educational toys."

SOURCE:AA
