Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Israel's expansionist policies in the region have become an issue not only for regional countries but also for the international community and global justice.

Fidan made the remarks in a meeting in Istanbul with representatives from national and international media organisations based in Türkiye, where he addressed the current political landscape on Friday.

In response to a question about the potential for direct conflict between Türkiye and Israel due to Israel's expansionist policies in southern Syria, Fidan said the "issue is not Türkiye's problem alone. "

"We will face and overcome global and regional challenges posed by Israel, together with our regional allies, global actors and partners," he said.

Relations with Greece

On Turkish-Greek relations, Fidan said the positive relationship initiated at the leadership level between Türkiye and Greece provides a good environment for resolving the inherited issues from both the near and distant past, and the countries are working to continue this effort.

He noted that internal political pressures in Greece have created a different foundation for managing existing problems.

"We are determined to move forward on this issue, and I believe that if the public opinion in both Türkiye and Greece continues to support this process, we can make positive progress. The key is the courage of the leaders," he said.

Russia-Ukraine war

Fidan also shed light on Türkiye's active role in international mediation and its commitment to fostering peace in some of the world’s most pressing conflicts.

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in Gaza, and Türkiye’s broader diplomatic efforts, Fidan emphasised the country’s dedication to maintaining a principled and proactive stance in global affairs.

"Looking at some of the statements coming from (Donald) Trump's camp, unfortunately, there will be no outcome different from the parameters we outlined two years ago through our shuttle diplomacy."

He noted that mediation efforts concerning Gaza had been complicated by international actors seeking to buy time for Israel rather than securing a deal.

Noting that the Russia-Ukraine war is entering its fourth year, Fidan stated that, thanks to the Grain Agreement facilitated by Türkiye, 33 million tons of grain have entered global markets.

He underlined that Türkiye will continue to maintain its principled stance, supporting all efforts for peace.

"In line with the importance we place on preventive diplomacy and international mediation, we are leading numerous initiatives across a broad geography," he said.

Somalia-Ethiopia mediation

Touching on Ankara's mediation efforts between Somalia and Ethiopia, he stated: "In the coming period, you will see us leading other initiatives, peace platforms, and processes that highlight our role as a problem-solver and mediator, particularly in our immediate surroundings and on the international stage."

Fidan also highlighted significant progress made in defence cooperation with African countries.

Relations with EU and NATO

On Türkiye-EU relations, Fidan said that while Ankara has consistently supported its full membership perspective, the EU has not reciprocated.