Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Damascus on Saturday in the first such visit since before civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, media reported.

His visit comes as the neighbouring countries seek better relations after Syria's opposition groups toppled longtime dictator Bashar al Assad last month.

He met and held talks with Syria's new administration leader Ahmed al Sharaa.

The visit comes days after Lebanese lawmakers elected the country's army chief Joseph Aoun as president, ending a more than two-year vacancy.

Deadlock between pro- and anti-Hezbollah blocs in parliament had scuppered a dozen previous attempts to fill the vacancy but the group emerged weakened from two months of full-fledged Israeli war late last year.

Syria was the dominant power in Lebanon for three decades under the Assad clan but withdrew its troops in 2005 in the face of international pressure over the assassination of Lebanese ex-prime minister Rafik Hariri.