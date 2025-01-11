WORLD
90% of Gaza ceasefire deal details completed — media report
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced he agrees to send a high-level delegation to Qatar to continue talks following developments.
Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to reach a ceasefire in Gaza have so far failed due to Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war. / Photo: AA
The details of the Gaza ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas are "almost complete," an Israeli newspaper reported on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced he greenlighted a high-level delegation to fly to Qatar to continue discussions following developments.

A statement said the delegation includes Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet director Ron Bar, the Israeli army official responsible for the hostages, Nitzan Alon, and Netanyahu's political advisor Ophir Falk.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted Israeli political sources as saying that "90 percent of the details of the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas have been agreed upon."

The sources claimed that the main sticking point between the two parties is that Hamas wants "guarantees" that Israel implements the second phase of the deal and links it with the first phase.

A genocidal war on Gaza

The newspaper added that Hamas is concerned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may resume war after completion of the deal's first phase.

It also noted that due to the progress in the ceasefire talks, US president-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff made an unannounced visit on Saturday to Israel and met with Netanyahu.

The report added all parties aim to reach a deal before Trump assumes office on Jan. 20.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to reach a ceasefire in Gaza have so far failed due to Netanyahu’s refusal to halt its genocidal war.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 46,500 victims, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
