WORLD
2 MIN READ
Massive rally in Bucharest protests annulment of presidential election
The court’s decision came after the Supreme Council of National Defence declassified secret service documents that showed interference by a "state actor" in the electoral process in the country.
Massive rally in Bucharest protests annulment of presidential election
The AUR party organised a massive rally with tens of thousands supporting Calin Georgescu, the first-round election winner. / Photo: AP
January 12, 2025

A massive rally was held in Romania’s capital city of Bucharest in protest against the Supreme Court’s December decision annulling presidential elections, local media reported.

The rally organised by the Alliance for the Unions of Romanians (AUR) party was attended by tens of thousands of people, overwhelmingly supporters of Calin Georgescu, the winner of the elections’ first round held on November 24, 2024, according to broadcaster Antenna 3 CNN on Sunday.

"We clarify that the demonstration belongs to the Romanian people, with the AUR only offering the platform for those who want to express their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the presidential elections and who demand the resumption of the electoral process, starting with the second round," the party announced in a statement.

On December 6, 2024, Romanian Constitutional Court annulled the presidential run-off scheduled for December 8, and the results of the first round of the November 24 election.

Recommended

The court’s decision came after the Supreme Council of National Defense declassified secret service documents that showed interference by a "state actor" in the electoral process in the country.

Calin Georgescu, known for Eurosceptic and far-right views, came first in the first round of the election by winning some 23 percent of votes.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump