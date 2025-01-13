WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting TurkStream pipeline infrastructure
Moscow said it shot down nine Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack a compressor station connected to the TurkStream gas pipeline in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia.
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting TurkStream pipeline infrastructure
Russian gas flows to Türkiye and Europe through the TurkStream gas pipeline. / Photo: TurkStream official website / Others
January 13, 2025

Russia said on Monday it had downed nine Ukrainian drones that tried to attack part of the infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline, through which Russian gas flows to Türkiye and Europe.

The Russian defence ministry said the attack was aimed against a compressor station -- a vital infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline -- near the village of Gai-Kodzar in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, but the facility was working normally and there were no casualties.

"On January 11, the Kyiv regime, in order to cut off gas supplies to European countries, attempted an attack with nine drones," on a gas compressor station in southern Russia that supplies the TurkStream pipeline, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said all the drones were shot down, with the falling debris causing minor damage.

Recommended

The statement said there were no casualties among personnel situated at the station, though infrastructure within the facility received minor damage due to fragments from the downed drones.

"The emergency response teams of PJSC Gazprom promptly eliminated the consequences of the fall of fragments, and the equipment was restored," it added, indicating there were no disruptions in the station's operations.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump