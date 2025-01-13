Hamas has said that talks over some core issues for a ceasefire deal in Gaza have made progress, an official in the Palestinian group told Reuters.

"The negotiation over some core issues made progress and we are working to conclude what remains soon," added the official who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The group's official statement came after mediators reportedly gave Israel and Hamas a final draft of a deal to end the war in Gaza after a midnight "breakthrough" in talks attended by envoys of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The official said the text for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange was presented by Qatar to both sides at talks in Doha on Sunday, which included the heads of Israel's Mossad and Shin Bet spy agencies and Qatar's prime minister.

The official said Steve Witkoff, who will become US envoy when Trump returns to the US presidency next week, attended the talks. A US source said the outgoing Biden administration's envoy Brett McGurk was also there.

"The next 24 hours will be pivotal to reaching the deal," the official said, characterising the draft as the outcome of a breakthrough reached in the early hours of Monday.

Israel, however, denied media reports about receiving a "final draft" of a Gaza ceasefire deal.

The Israeli daily Haaretz, citing an Israeli source, denied that a final draft had been sent.

Officials on both sides, while stopping short of confirming that a final draft had been reached, described progress at the talks.

A senior Israeli official said a deal could be sealed within a few days if Hamas replies to a proposal.

A Palestinian official close to the talks said information from Doha was "very promising", adding: "gaps were being narrowed and there is a big push toward an agreement if all goes well to the end."

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have worked for more than a year on talks to end the war in Gaza, so far fruitlessly.