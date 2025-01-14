Social media censorship and the influence of US administration officials on social media companies have reignited debates over platform independence.

The relationship between US-based social media companies and the administration has long been contentious, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comments on censorship continuing to resonate.

In a recent interview on the Joe Rogan podcast, Zuckerberg said the Biden administration had attempted to censor anti-vaccine voices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These people from the Biden administration would call up our team, scream at them and curse," he said.

Social media and US government

Computer expert and former CIA systems administrator Edward Snowden’s leaks in 2013 first exposed the collaboration between social media companies and the US government, shedding light on government influence over these platforms.

While Snowden’s disclosures captured widespread attention, discussions about the relationship between social media and the state faded until 2022, when Elon Musk acquired Twitter, now known as X.