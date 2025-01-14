NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has announced a new mission, Baltic Sentry, aimed at protecting critical undersea cables in the Baltic Sea region.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of NATO countries bordering the Baltic Sea, Rutte highlighted the growing importance of these cables and the need to address emerging threats in the region on Tuesday.

"Today, I can announce that NATO is launching Baltic Sentry under the authority of NATO supreme allied commander," Rutte said.

"This military activity is part of our ongoing effort to enhance maritime presence and monitoring of key areas for our alliance," he added.

The operation will deploy a variety of assets, including frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and naval drones.

"We have agreed today to launch an initiative to employ and deploy new technologies to this effort, including a small fleet of naval drones to provide enhanced surveillance and deterrence," Rutte stated.

The Baltic Sentry mission comes amid concerns over potential sabotage of undersea cables and other destabilising activities in the region.

"Across the alliance, we have seen elements of a campaign to destabilise our societies through cyberattacks, assassination attempts, and sabotage, including possible sabotage of undersea cables in the Baltic Sea," Rutte said.

To strengthen NATO's vigilance, the mission will integrate national surveillance systems with alliance resources.

"We are also working with allies to integrate their national surveillance assets with NATO, ensuring comprehensive threat detection," Rutte said.

He also emphasised the need for firm action against threats to critical infrastructure.