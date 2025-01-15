Wednesday, January 15, 2025

1801 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has said a ceasefire deal with Hamas has not yet been reached, and the final details are still being sorted out, with hopes to "finalise tonight."

That comes after multiple mediators had said Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of dozens of hostages after more than 15 months of war.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, large crowds of joyful Palestinians have taken to the streets, with people cheering and honking car horns.

More updates 👇

1807 GMT — UN can only deliver as much aid to Gaza as conditions allow: official

The United Nations is committed to delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza during the ceasefire, but "we can only deliver as much as the conditions on the ground allow for us to do so," a UN aid spokesperson has said.

"The removal of the various impediments the UN has been facing during the last year – which include restrictions on the entry of goods; the lack of safety and security; the breakdown of law and order; and the lack of fuel – is a must," said Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

1807 GMT — Talks under way to open Egypt-Gaza border crossing for aid: report

Egyptian state media has reported that coordination was underway to "open the Palestinian Rafah crossing to allow the entry of international aid" into Gaza, citing an Egyptian security source.

Egypt was "preparing to bring in the largest possible amount of aid to Gaza", the report said, following news of a ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas.

1757 GMT — 'Epic' ceasefire deal reached in Gaza: Trump

US president-elect Donald Trump stated that a deal has been reached for hostages in Gaza amid media reports that Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Earlier, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that it has officially responded to a proposed ceasefire agreement with Israel.

1754 GMT — Three Palestinians killed in West Bank's Jenin: Palestinian officials

At least three Palestinians have been killed and scores more wounded by an Israeli air strike in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Red Crescent has said.

The Israeli military said it had conducted a strike in the area of Jenin but did not give further details.

1743 GMT — Hamas says it submitted official response to mediators on Gaza ceasefire proposal

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it has officially responded to a proposed ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In a statement, the group said: “Hamas leadership has just delivered its response to the ceasefire proposal to the mediators (Egypt and Qatar).”

The announcement followed an emergency meeting of Hamas' political bureau to discuss the mediators’ proposal, the statement added.

1619 GMT — Anticipation grows as Gaza ceasefire appears closer than ever

Anticipation is growing as Israel and Hamas appear to be at the closest point yet to sealing a deal to pause 15 months of Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

Key mediator Qatar said it would hold a news conference on Wednesday, without providing details.

A Hamas official told Al Jazeera that its delegation handed mediators its approval for the deal.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent the past year trying to mediate an end to the war.

1616 GMT — Israel gov't expected to vote on Gaza deal by Thursday: statement

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said he was cutting his visit to Europe short so that he could take part in security cabinet and government votes on a Gaza hostage release and ceasefire deal.

"Following the progress in the hostage release negotiations, Minister Saar cut short his diplomatic visit, which was scheduled to continue tomorrow in Hungary. He will return to Israel tonight to participate in the expected discussions and votes in the Security Cabinet and government," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1540 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis claim missile, drone attack on US aircraft carrier

The Yemeni Houthi group has said it launched an attack targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea.

In a televised statement, military spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack involved several cruise missiles and drones, saying the attack successfully hit its targets.

Saree said the attack was in response to what he called the US Navy's attempts to target Yemen. This marked the sixth reported attack by the Houthis on the US carrier within a month.

1436 GMT — Israel's Security Cabinet to meet Thursday to discuss anticipated Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel’s Security Cabinet is set to convene on Thursday to discuss a potential ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Hamas, Israeli media has said.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the Security Cabinet meeting will be followed by a government meeting to approve the deal.

1434 GMT — Hamas gave verbal approval to Gaza deal: Palestinian official

Hamas gave verbal approval to a Gaza ceasefire proposal under negotiation in Qatar and is waiting for more information to give final written approval, a Palestinian official, who asked not to be named, has said.

1426 GMT — Israeli army orders residents of northern Gaza village to leave ahead of attacks

The Israeli army has issued an immediate evacuation order for residents of a Palestinian town in northern Gaza ahead of attacks.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on his X account that residents of Jabalia village, designated as D5, must immediately leave and head to the centre of Gaza City.

1411 GMT — Hamas hasn't yet given written response to Gaza proposal: official

Hamas has not yet given a written response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal under negotiation in Qatar, an official from the group, who refused to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, has said.

1325 GMT — Hamas has not yet responded to Gaza proposal: Israeli PM office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has denied that Hamas had agreed to the Gaza ceasefire proposal from Qatari mediators, after an Israeli official said the Palestinian group had given its approval.

"Contrary to reports", the Palestinian group Hamas "has not yet returned its response to the deal," the prime minister's office said.

1310 GMT — Hamas has given green light to Gaza deal: Israeli official

Hamas has agreed to the Gaza ceasefire and hostage return proposal shared by Qatari negotiators, an Israeli official has claimed.

1128 GMT — Israeli army arrests 12 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

The Israeli army has rounded up at least 12 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted Bethlehem, Nablus, Tulkarem, Qalqilya, and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October 2023 to over 14,300, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

1121 GMT — Israeli prisons prepare to release hundreds of Palestinians under anticipated Gaza deal

Israel's prison authorities are preparing to release hundreds of Palestinians from its jails under an anticipated Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, Israeli media has said.

Public broadcaster KAN said discussions were held in recent weeks to update executive orders and procedures related to the release of Palestinian detainees.

“This move builds on lessons learned from previous deals, particularly the swap agreement of November 2023,” it added.

1115 GMT — Death toll in Gaza tops 46,700 as Israeli attacks intensify

At least 62 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,707, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 110,265 others have been wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 62 people and wounded 253 others in six massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

0955 GMT — Kremlin watching Gaza truce progress with 'cautious optimism'

The Kremlin said it was watching progress towards a ceasefire in Gaza with "cautious optimism", adding that a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian enclave was "extremely" necessary.

"It can only be viewed with cautious optimism," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of steps towards a ceasefire deal. "A ceasefire is something that is extremely necessary for the people of Gaza."

0950 GMT — Palestine urges international community to reject Israeli laws against UNRWA