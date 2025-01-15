Police have launched an investigation into the local branch of the Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party for sending mock one-way deportation tickets in the run-up to the country's election.

The inflammatory campaign materials, designed to resemble one-way economy plane tickets “from Germany” to “a safe country of origin,” specified February 23 -- the date of upcoming parliamentary elections -- as the departure date.

On the flyers, "AfD" is entered as the departure gate, and two sentences read, "Only remigration can save Germany" and, "It's nice at home too".

Karlsruhe's Social Democratic Mayor Frank Mentrup denounced the action as “crossing a dangerous line.”

Mentrup strongly criticised the flyers, stating that they were creating fear in immigrant communities and damaging social cohesion.