Dense fog brought daily life to a standstill across parts of northern India and Pakistan on early Friday, causing widespread air and rail travel disruption, halting road traffic, and even delaying the opening day of the Pakistan-West Indies cricket Test match in Multan.

In Pakistan’s Punjab province, the first Test match between Pakistan and the West Indies was delayed due to heavy fog blanketing the city of Multan. The scheduled toss had to be postponed until after lunch as the fog slowly lifted.

Both teams currently sit at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship standings, with Pakistan in eighth place and the West Indies ninth.

While Australia and South Africa have already secured their spots in the June final at Lord’s, Pakistan’s dismal Test record—losing eight of its last 10 matches—and the West Indies’ inability to win a series in this WTC cycle underscore their struggles in the format.

Weather woes across Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast continued moderate to dense fog in Punjab, upper Sindh, and the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning and night hours.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry conditions were reported nationwide, with light rain in northern Balochistan, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and parts of Punjab and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani newspaper The Nation reported.

Dense fog in Pakistan’s Punjab province severely impacted routine life on Friday, causing significant disruptions to road traffic and halting travel on major highways.

Motorway authorities reported closures on key routes, including M2 (Lahore to Kot Momin), M3 (Lahore to Darkhana), M4 (Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad), and M11 (Lahore to Sialkot) due to poor visibility.

Motorway police have urged caution, advising drivers to use fog lights and avoid unnecessary travel.

In addition to fog, light rain and snowfall are expected in western Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by evening, as a shallow westerly wave approaches the region.