The top diplomat of the Central African nation of Chad hosted the Turkish ambassador to discuss bilateral cooperation.

During their meeting on Thursday, Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah and Turkish Ambassador Cem Utkan focused on key sectors such as the economy, trade, agriculture, energy, and culture, the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

They discussed possible ways to strengthen bilateral trade by encouraging Turkish investment in Chad.

The two sides also addressed ongoing security issues within the region and ways to cooperate.

On behalf of Türkiye, Utkan offered condolences to Chad over a recent attack near the presidency in the capital N'Djamena.