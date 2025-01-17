WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's defence chief cancels settlers detention order over truce deal
Israel Katz has ordered the release of settlers accused of arson, assault and property damage against Palestinians, part of a policy supporting settlement growth in the occupied West Bank amid Gaza ceasefire deal.
A prisoner exchange in Israel-Hamas truce deal influences Jewish settler's release. / Photo: AP
January 17, 2025

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has announced that all administrative detention orders against illegal Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank would be cancelled.

In a Friday statement, Katz explained that the decision to release detained settlers was made in light of the expected release of Palestinian detainees in the occupied West Bank under the upcoming prisoner exchange deal.

He said that the move was meant to "send a clear message supporting and encouraging settlement growth in the West Bank."

The statement added that Katz had ordered the cancellation of administrative detention orders against settlers currently held in administrative detention directing their immediate release.

The decision by Katz came as a surprise to the Israeli internal security agency Shin Bet, which stated that it was not consulted beforehand. "The decision was made without taking into account the Shin Bet's assessment of its security ramifications," the agency said, according toYedioth Ahronoth daily,

The illegal settlers in question were involved in violent attacks against Palestinians, including arson, property damage, physical assaults, and forcing Palestinians off their agricultural lands.

According to the Palestinian prisoner rights group Addameer, over 3,376 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli administrative detention as Tel Aviv's genocidal war on Gaza continues.

Gaza ceasefire

Israel agreed on a three-phase ceasefire on Wednesday to end over 15 months of indiscriminate attacks on Gaza with the truce set to take effect on Sunday.

Israel's security cabinet met Friday to vote on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that should take effect this weekend.

Nearly 46,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were killed and more than 110,000 injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
