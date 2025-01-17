Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has announced that all administrative detention orders against illegal Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank would be cancelled.

In a Friday statement, Katz explained that the decision to release detained settlers was made in light of the expected release of Palestinian detainees in the occupied West Bank under the upcoming prisoner exchange deal.

He said that the move was meant to "send a clear message supporting and encouraging settlement growth in the West Bank."

The statement added that Katz had ordered the cancellation of administrative detention orders against settlers currently held in administrative detention directing their immediate release.

The decision by Katz came as a surprise to the Israeli internal security agency Shin Bet, which stated that it was not consulted beforehand. "The decision was made without taking into account the Shin Bet's assessment of its security ramifications," the agency said, according toYedioth Ahronoth daily,

The illegal settlers in question were involved in violent attacks against Palestinians, including arson, property damage, physical assaults, and forcing Palestinians off their agricultural lands.

According to the Palestinian prisoner rights group Addameer, over 3,376 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli administrative detention as Tel Aviv's genocidal war on Gaza continues.