The Israeli government has approved a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Hamas, TRT World can confirm, marking a significant development which is expected to pause Israel's genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

TRT World'sMohammad Al-Kassim reporting from occupied East Jerusalem late on Friday said the vast majority of the Israeli ministers backed the Gaza truce deal and left the meeting.

"This has been a hard fought deal for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who earlier in the day had to sit in the security cabinet and also try to convince his security cabinet to support and back this deal, which they did," Al-Kassim said.

Israel's decision, which will be likely announced by Netanyahu or his office, followed hours after the country's security cabinet, a small forum of senior ministers, endorsed the agreement earlier in the day.

The agreement outlines a six-week ceasefire, beginning with the staggered release of 33 captives held in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian abductees in Israeli custody.

It also includes a partial Israeli military withdrawal and an increase in humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza. During this phase, talks are set to commence on next two phases to end Israel's war in the coastal enclave.

Related Israel kills over 110 Palestinians since announcement of ceasefire deal

Netanyahu tries to placate far-right allies

During the full cabinet's meeting late on Friday, Israeli media said Netanyahu did not rule out continuing the war on Gaza after the first phase of truce.

"We have received clear guarantees from Presidents Biden and Trump that if negotiations on phase two of the deal fail, and if Hamas does not accept our security demands, we will return to intense fighting with the support of the United States," Netanyahu said during the cabinet meeting, according to the Israeli daily, Yedioth Ahronoth.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu's remarks were intended to placate Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has warned of withdrawing from the government if Israel does not resume fighting after the deal's first phase.

On Thursday, Israel's hardline national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, also threatened to quit the government if Israel approved the ceasefire. He reiterated that on Friday, writing on social media platform X: "If the 'deal' passes, we will leave the government with a heavy heart."

Ben-Gvir's resignation would not bring down the government or derail the deal, but the move would destabilise the government at a delicate moment and could eventually lead to its collapse if Ben-Gvir's extremist party is joined by other key Netanyahu allies.

Israel and Hamas have been under growing pressure from both outgoing US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump to reach a deal before Trump takes office on Monday.

The deal hung in limbo for more than a day as Netanyahu falsely claimed Hamas was creating hurdles in the deal.

Hamas maintained it was committed to the deal, while residents of Gaza and families of the captives anxiously waited to see whether it would materialise.

"Now we have reached the moment of no return, and we are all crossing our fingers," activist Ester Taranto said at a gathering of hostages' families and supporters in Tel Aviv.